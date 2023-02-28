 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were ‘forced’ to fire Archie’s nanny after ‘incident’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to fire their son Archie’s nanny after a night-time “incident” occurred.

The idea was for this new employee to establish a healthy sleep routine for the new-born royal.

In his book biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom, journalist Omid Scobie recalled the incident, via Express UK.

“They decided to hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands,” wrote Scobie and co-author Carolyn Durand.

Despite this, “their time with the couple brief.”

“Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night for being unprofessional and irresponsible.”

The couple hired a second nanny soon after, but they felt nervous following the “incident” with the first one even though the second ones were doing a “fine job.”

The trauma left by this situation had its consequences as the new parents ended up letting go of their second help mere weeks after.

The excerpt read, “Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.” The couple then decided to take on night duties themselves, but did hire a day nanny to work during weekdays.

During the Sussexes time in the UK, they “agreed that they didn’t want their home filled with staff,” therefore the nanny didn’t live at their Frogmore Cottage home.

They reportedly liked the idea that their home was “cosy and private” as it would just be the three of them at night.

On May 6th, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in London, England. They went onto welcome a second child, Lilibet Diana on June 2021 in Santa Barbara, California, United States.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, ‘Whatever it takes’

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, ‘Whatever it takes’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive ‘artic reception’ by British people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive ‘artic reception’ by British people
Jennifer Aniston pens loving tribute to Courteney Cox as she receives Walk of Fame star

Jennifer Aniston pens loving tribute to Courteney Cox as she receives Walk of Fame star
Madonna pays emotional tribute to her late brother Anthony Ciccone

Madonna pays emotional tribute to her late brother Anthony Ciccone

Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola reportedly engaged after two-year romance

Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola reportedly engaged after two-year romance
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome baby boy ‘Leodis Andrellton’

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome baby boy ‘Leodis Andrellton’
Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter spark dating rumours with outing in L.A.

Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter spark dating rumours with outing in L.A.
Young Prince Harry thought paps are going to 'kill him' during drive with Diana

Young Prince Harry thought paps are going to 'kill him' during drive with Diana
Prince Harry giggled at 'naught' Princess Diana over bag of sweets

Prince Harry giggled at 'naught' Princess Diana over bag of sweets
Prince Harry therapist mouth 'hung open' as he told about 'dehumanization' of Meghan

Prince Harry therapist mouth 'hung open' as he told about 'dehumanization' of Meghan
Prince Harry says 'literary prize winner' writer called Royal Family 'pandas'

Prince Harry says 'literary prize winner' writer called Royal Family 'pandas'
Princess Diana 'over-mothered' his sons, says Prince Harry

Princess Diana 'over-mothered' his sons, says Prince Harry