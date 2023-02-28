Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were ‘forced’ to fire Archie’s nanny after ‘incident’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to fire their son Archie’s nanny after a night-time “incident” occurred.

The idea was for this new employee to establish a healthy sleep routine for the new-born royal.

In his book biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Finding Freedom, journalist Omid Scobie recalled the incident, via Express UK.

“They decided to hire a night nurse to establish a sleep schedule and be an extra pair of helping hands,” wrote Scobie and co-author Carolyn Durand.

Despite this, “their time with the couple brief.”

“Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night for being unprofessional and irresponsible.”

The couple hired a second nanny soon after, but they felt nervous following the “incident” with the first one even though the second ones were doing a “fine job.”

The trauma left by this situation had its consequences as the new parents ended up letting go of their second help mere weeks after.

The excerpt read, “Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.” The couple then decided to take on night duties themselves, but did hire a day nanny to work during weekdays.

During the Sussexes time in the UK, they “agreed that they didn’t want their home filled with staff,” therefore the nanny didn’t live at their Frogmore Cottage home.

They reportedly liked the idea that their home was “cosy and private” as it would just be the three of them at night.

On May 6th, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in London, England. They went onto welcome a second child, Lilibet Diana on June 2021 in Santa Barbara, California, United States.