Prince William, Kate Middleton have concerns over George’s role in coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a strict condition for their eldest son George, who is second in line to the throne, if he is to play a major role in King Charles’ upcoming Coronation.

According to reports, Charles is keen for George, 9, to be part of the ceremony on May 6, with William also expected to have a prominent role in proceedings on May 6th, 2023, via Express UK.

According to the Sunday Times, the Prince and Princess of Wales are due to meet with Charles and Camilla soon to discuss a role for George.

And even though all are said to be keen for him to feature, per Express UK, William and Kate reportedly want the role to not “subject him to overwhelming scrutiny.”

If he does take part in the ceremony, it would be a break from tradition as during the past two ceremonies, young heirs (Charles and Elizabeth II) did not take part and watched from the congregation.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told the Sunday Times that “Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember. It is certainly different — this coronation is getting more interesting by the minute.”

Historian Dr Tessa Dunlop previously told the Mirror history points to the children also being seen in their finery alongside the adults at the Coronation.