 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton have concerns over George’s role in coronation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a strict condition for their eldest son George, who is second in line to the throne, if he is to play a major role in King Charles’ upcoming Coronation.

According to reports, Charles is keen for George, 9, to be part of the ceremony on May 6, with William also expected to have a prominent role in proceedings on May 6th, 2023, via Express UK.

According to the Sunday Times, the Prince and Princess of Wales are due to meet with Charles and Camilla soon to discuss a role for George.

And even though all are said to be keen for him to feature, per Express UK, William and Kate reportedly want the role to not “subject him to overwhelming scrutiny.”

If he does take part in the ceremony, it would be a break from tradition as during the past two ceremonies, young heirs (Charles and Elizabeth II) did not take part and watched from the congregation.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told the Sunday Times that “Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember. It is certainly different — this coronation is getting more interesting by the minute.”

Historian Dr Tessa Dunlop previously told the Mirror history points to the children also being seen in their finery alongside the adults at the Coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’
Camilla’s family to ‘steal limelight’ at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

Camilla’s family to ‘steal limelight’ at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow deliver heartfelt speech for Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow deliver heartfelt speech for Courteney Cox

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, ‘Whatever it takes’

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, ‘Whatever it takes’

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser talks on his role Rick: 'great deal of irascible energy'

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser talks on his role Rick: 'great deal of irascible energy'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive ‘arctic reception’ by British people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive ‘arctic reception’ by British people
Jennifer Aniston pens loving tribute to Courteney Cox as she receives Walk of Fame star

Jennifer Aniston pens loving tribute to Courteney Cox as she receives Walk of Fame star
Courteney Cox never supplied Prince Harry with 'black diamond' mushrooms

Courteney Cox never supplied Prince Harry with 'black diamond' mushrooms
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were ‘forced’ to fire Archie’s nanny after ‘incident’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were ‘forced’ to fire Archie’s nanny after ‘incident’

Kanye West controversy spurs Yeezy demand

Kanye West controversy spurs Yeezy demand

Madonna pays emotional tribute to her late brother Anthony Ciccone

Madonna pays emotional tribute to her late brother Anthony Ciccone

Hilary Duff shares why she ‘really didn’t want to be Lizzie McGuire anymore’

Hilary Duff shares why she ‘really didn’t want to be Lizzie McGuire anymore’