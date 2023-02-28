 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, 'Whatever it takes'

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Jeremy Renner has shared he is doing ‘whatever it takes’ to recover from near-fatal snow plough accident he survived earlier this year

The Marvel star, 52, took to his Instagram story on Monday and shared a video of him working out on a bike with "whatever it takes" written in the caption.

Renner, who continues to share his health updates with fans on social media, has been doing physical therapy as well as mental to recover from the horrifying accident.

In a follow-up story, the Mayor of Kingstown actor shared that he's also focused on his mental recovery. "Mental recovery too," he wrote alongside a picture of the book The Book of Awakening.

While Renner shares new details about his recovery, he's also updated fans about his upcoming project on Disney+ titled, Rennervations.

Earlier this month, Renner shared that Rennervations will premiere on the streaming service once he's recovered. "We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," he wrote.

"As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you're ready!"

