Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surrounded by buzz whether they will be attending King Charles’ Coronation on May 6th, 2023.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still contemplating their attendance, royal expert Victoria Arbiter discussed the potential seats that would be reserved for the ex-royals, via Express UK.

Per the expert, the Royal Family will be following past precedent, which the monarch is set to follow for the ceremony.

“As for seating, when in doubt the royals typically defer to tradition and precedent,” Arbiter told MyLondon.

“So, yes, in the event Harry and Meghan opt to attend I think it likely we’ll see a similar seating plan to the Platinum Jubilee. Existing protocol decides who sits where based on hierarchy and whether or not they’re ‘working royals’.”

However, she added that “Harry is the King’s son, it’s possible he’ll be granted a more central seat simply because he is immediate family.

“Seating alone represents a veritable minefield, but organisers will be keen to keep the focus on the King and Queen Consort so a similar plan to last year’s Jubilee makes the most sense.”

Speaking about the couple’s presence at the Platinum Jubilee last year, Arbiter explained, “Their attendance at the Jubilee was well-managed and suited their new position within the family.”

“The Coronation is not, and cannot be, about keeping Harry and Meghan happy,” she said.

“On the day, everyone will be expected to just get on with it. Considering how their recent grumbles have been met they’ll hopefully choose not to air any potential grievances.”