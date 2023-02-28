 
Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London

Cameron Diaz was spotted in a speed boat while filming for her upcoming movie Back in Action with Jamie Foxx.

In photos shared by Just Jared  the Hollywood royalty who has returned to acting after a long sabbatical, can be seen maneuvering a speed boat up the Thames in London.

The scene was part of a chase sequence being filmed all over London via land and water. Parts of London, including the Towers Bridge were closed off to traffic during filming.

Diaz has previously worked alongside Jamie Foxx in the 1999 sports drama Any Given Sunday and in 2014 in the remake of Annie. Ironically, Annie was the last film Diaz acted in before announcing her retirement in 2018.

Cameron came out of her retirement to co-star in Back in Action with Jamie Foxx. The actor went the extra mile to get Cameron on board for the film. In 2022 the actor tweeted a conversation involving himself, Cameron, and Tom Brady that eventually led to Cameron saying yes to the film.

Back in Action is an upcoming Netflix Original action-comedy film directed by Horrible Bosses’ Seth Gordon and written by Neighbors writer Brendan O’Brien. Datari Turner (Uncorked) and Mark McNair (Into the Storm) join O’Brien as executive producers on the project.

