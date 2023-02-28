 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety 

Alec Baldwin and Rust movie productions have been sued by the film’s crew members, claiming that they have experienced anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder due to the shooting death of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, Rust Movie Productions, LLC and El Dorado Pictures were named in a negligence lawsuit filed by three former crew members; Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price.

The crew members have filed for compensatory and punitive damages following injuries suffered on set, "including, but not limited to, hearing loss, temporary deafness, and vibrational shock," per the suit.

"On October 21, 2021, Defendant Alexander R. Baldwin III fired a Colt .45 revolver towards the crew on the set of the movie Rust, killing the film’s Director of Photography – Halyna Hutchins – and injuring Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price ("Plaintiffs")," read the documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

"These injuries were caused by Defendants’ failure to follow industry safety rules. Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film."

Baldwin has denied he pulled the trigger of the gun which killed Hutchins. Last week, the 30 Rock actor pleaded not guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. 

More From Entertainment:

Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London

Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’
Camilla’s family to ‘steal limelight’ at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

Camilla’s family to ‘steal limelight’ at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow deliver heartfelt speech for Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow deliver heartfelt speech for Courteney Cox

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, ‘Whatever it takes’

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, ‘Whatever it takes’

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser talks on his role Rick: 'great deal of irascible energy'

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser talks on his role Rick: 'great deal of irascible energy'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive ‘arctic reception’ by British people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive ‘arctic reception’ by British people
Prince William, Kate Middleton have concerns over George’s role in coronation

Prince William, Kate Middleton have concerns over George’s role in coronation

Jennifer Aniston pens loving tribute to Courteney Cox as she receives Walk of Fame star

Jennifer Aniston pens loving tribute to Courteney Cox as she receives Walk of Fame star
Courteney Cox never supplied Prince Harry with 'black diamond' mushrooms

Courteney Cox never supplied Prince Harry with 'black diamond' mushrooms
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were ‘forced’ to fire Archie’s nanny after ‘incident’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were ‘forced’ to fire Archie’s nanny after ‘incident’

Kanye West controversy spurs Yeezy demand

Kanye West controversy spurs Yeezy demand