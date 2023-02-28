 
'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser joins CAA again after representing it in 2010s

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

The Mummy actor Brendan Fraser joined CAA after representing the agency several times before.

Fraser, who is one of the hottest actors right now and an Oscar Best Actor nominee for A24’s The Whale, has represented the agency several times in the past, including in the early 2000s and early 2010s.

The actor, who recently bagged 2023 SAG Award for his outstanding performance in the lead role has been without an agency representation for the past two months.

According to sources, the actor left Gersh, in early January where he was for more than six years. 

He quit that agency within five months after his agent Stephen Hirsh retired.

Fraser continued to be managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and also repped by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Because of his blockbuster hit films of The Mummy trilogy, Fraser was one of the biggest action stars of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He is currently enjoying a career resurgence with Darren Aronofsky’s film The Whale.

The 54-year-old also won a Critics Choice Award for his performance in his 2022 film.

For the unaware, CAA is the Creative Artists Agency, which is an American talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles, California.

It is regarded as an influential company in the talent agency business and manages numerous clients.

