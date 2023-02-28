 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Rock ready to dive into 'slapgate' controversy in Netflix live special

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Chris Rock ready to dive into slapgate controversy in Netflix live special
Chris Rock ready to dive into 'slapgate' controversy in Netflix live special

Chris Rock is preparing to weigh in on the infamous Oscars slap in Netflix's first live-streamed broadcast.

As per the Wall Street Journal, the 58-year-old is finally set to open up on the mega controversy during a test pilot for a new live-stream technology on Netflix.

"Watching live on Netflix is a real change in the construct that we have with our members," Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement.

In the middle of the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Will Smith went on stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife's alopecia condition.

Following the incident, the Suicide Squad actor was widely slammed for his "unacceptable" and "violent" reaction to Rock's joke.

Meanwhile, the Academy also admitted that Smith's reaction was "fully unacceptable, and the response from our organization was inadequate."

Consequently, a 10-year ban was slapped on Smith from attending the award ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Jungkook from K-pop group BTS deletes his Instagram

Jungkook from K-pop group BTS deletes his Instagram
Jack Nicholson's inner circle urges him to accept secret daughter

Jack Nicholson's inner circle urges him to accept secret daughter
Victoria Beckham finds idea of Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz’s second wedding ‘appealing’

Victoria Beckham finds idea of Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz’s second wedding ‘appealing’
'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser joins CAA again after representing it in 2010s

'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser joins CAA again after representing it in 2010s
The Weeknd makes Spotify history with 100 million monthly listeners

The Weeknd makes Spotify history with 100 million monthly listeners

Priscilla Presley to lead ‘Elvis’ team at 2023 Oscars amid ‘feud’ with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley to lead ‘Elvis’ team at 2023 Oscars amid ‘feud’ with Riley Keough
Patricia Arquette recalls failed audition for 'Jerry Maguire'

Patricia Arquette recalls failed audition for 'Jerry Maguire'
Nicola Peltz plans second wedding with Brooklyn Beckham after family drama

Nicola Peltz plans second wedding with Brooklyn Beckham after family drama
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety

Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety

Brad Pitt has ‘grown closer’ to Ines de Ramon despite ‘busy schedules’

Brad Pitt has ‘grown closer’ to Ines de Ramon despite ‘busy schedules’
Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London

Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’