Chris Rock ready to dive into 'slapgate' controversy in Netflix live special

Chris Rock is preparing to weigh in on the infamous Oscars slap in Netflix's first live-streamed broadcast.

As per the Wall Street Journal, the 58-year-old is finally set to open up on the mega controversy during a test pilot for a new live-stream technology on Netflix.

"Watching live on Netflix is a real change in the construct that we have with our members," Robbie Praw, Netflix's vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement.

In the middle of the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Will Smith went on stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife's alopecia condition.

Following the incident, the Suicide Squad actor was widely slammed for his "unacceptable" and "violent" reaction to Rock's joke.

Meanwhile, the Academy also admitted that Smith's reaction was "fully unacceptable, and the response from our organization was inadequate."

Consequently, a 10-year ban was slapped on Smith from attending the award ceremony.