Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Zendaya locks massive $1 million deal per episode for ‘Euphoria’ season three

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Zendaya has reportedly locked a massive deal, earning $1million per episode ahead of filming for Euphoria’s third season.

The Dune actress, 26, has negotiated a new deal with HBO that makes her the youngest actress to land such nan opportunity.

Zendaya has also joined the Hollywood’s highest-paid television performers after locking the deal for the upcoming season of the show.

As per the reports, the Spider Man: No Way Home actress was tipped to get a substantial raise after winning numerous awards for her performance in Euphoria.

Zendaya won the best leading actress in a drama series Emmy award for her performance in the show. She became the youngest actress to win two Emmys and the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.

Euphoria’s upcoming season may release in early 2024. The third season was initially delayed due to Zendaya's involvement in Dune: Part Two.

