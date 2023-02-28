 
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Apple drops first full trailer of 'Ted Lasso' season 3

'Ted Lasso' full season 3 trailer now available to watch

After announcing its return Apple has released the full trailer for Emmy-winning comedy drama Ted Lasso.

The new season comes after a long wait. The show last aired a new episode in October 2021. However fans will reunite with Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and the rest of the cast in a trice.

"In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

"In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

New instalments of the 12-episode season will launch weekly on Wednesdays.

