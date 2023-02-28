 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

James Bond novels 'shouldn't be altered': Ian Fleming biographer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

James Bond novels shouldnt be altered: Ian Fleming biographer
James Bond novels 'shouldn't be altered': Ian Fleming biographer

Ian Fleming biographer Andrew Lycett slammed the move to rewrite now-culturally insensitive portions of James Bond novels.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the British biographer said on Bond's rebranded novels decision, "It's never a good look to change what an author originally wrote. It smacks of censorship, and there's seldom much mileage in that."

"Of course, there are words and phrases in the Bond novels which look out of place today.

References to race, such as in the ethnicity of the barman in Thunderball and striptease details in Live and Let Die, have reportedly been edited from a new edition of the 007 books.

"However, I feel strongly that what an author commits to paper is sacrosanct and shouldn't be altered. It stands as evidence of that writer's – and society's – attitudes at a particular moment in time, whether it's by Shakespeare, Dickens, or Ian Fleming," he added.

Further, Lycett argued that Fleming's Bond could not be molded into the politically correct narrative.

"Fleming created a sexist, often sadistic, killer, with anachronistic attitudes to homosexuals and to a range of people of different nationalities," he told the daily.

More From Entertainment:

BamBam from K-pop group GO7 announces solo comeback

BamBam from K-pop group GO7 announces solo comeback
Brad Pitt helping ladylove Ines De Ramon as she goes through Paul Wesley divorce

Brad Pitt helping ladylove Ines De Ramon as she goes through Paul Wesley divorce
Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ male co-stars miss Walk of Fame ceremony, deets inside

Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ male co-stars miss Walk of Fame ceremony, deets inside
K-pop groups BTS and Le Sserafim achieve RIAJ Streaming Certifications in Japan

K-pop groups BTS and Le Sserafim achieve RIAJ Streaming Certifications in Japan
Michael B. Jordan slams reporter for 'corny' comment

Michael B. Jordan slams reporter for 'corny' comment
Apple drops first full trailer of 'Ted Lasso' season 3

Apple drops first full trailer of 'Ted Lasso' season 3

Prince William will never succeed his father King Charles III as monarch?

Prince William will never succeed his father King Charles III as monarch?
Zendaya locks massive $1 million deal per episode for ‘Euphoria’ season three

Zendaya locks massive $1 million deal per episode for ‘Euphoria’ season three

Jungkook from K-pop group BTS deletes his Instagram

Jungkook from K-pop group BTS deletes his Instagram
'Ted Lasso' star Nick Mohammed, Diane Morgan sign deals with BBC Studios

'Ted Lasso' star Nick Mohammed, Diane Morgan sign deals with BBC Studios
Chris Rock ready to dive into 'slapgate' controversy in Netflix live special

Chris Rock ready to dive into 'slapgate' controversy in Netflix live special
Jack Nicholson's inner circle urges him to accept secret daughter

Jack Nicholson's inner circle urges him to accept secret daughter