Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Brad Pitt helping ladylove Ines De Ramon as she goes through Paul Wesley divorce

Brad Pitt has been super "supportive" of his ladylove Ines De Ramon as she navigates her divorce from ex Paul Wesley.

The Babylon star, who has been through two divorces with Jennifer Aniston and then Angelina Jolie, understands how rough things might be for the jewelry designer.

“Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce because he understands how it can be,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything,” the source added.

De Ramon, too, has been very supportive of Pitt as he continues to fight divorce and custody battle with Jolie seven years after their painful separation, reported Daily Mail.

“Ines does the same for Brad who is unfortunately still dealing with his messy divorce from Angie,” a close pal of Pitt said. “They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious.”

The source went on to share that de Ramon has met “most of” Pitt’s six children he shares with Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically linked together when they were spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber last year.

