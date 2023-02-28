 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
'Friends' star Courteney Cox shares she never imagined this much success in Hollywood

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

The Friends famed actress Courteney Cox revealed that she never imagined this kind of success could be a possibility in Hollywood.

Cox, 58, received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday in Los Angeles.

While speaking to the Fox News Digital, the Modern Family actress revealed that she never thought she would see this kind of success in her career.

"Not in a million years," Cox said when asked if she ever thought her name would be permanently cemented in Hollywood.

"I'm from Birmingham, Alabama… That's just not something you think would be a possibility, but I did know that ‘Friends’ was special."

Cox's co-stars from Friends, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Laura Dern also joined the actress to see her getting the honor.

When the actress was asked about the secret of their decades-long friendship and if she had a few tips to share.

"Honesty, support, time and love," she replied.

Aniston was the first person to address the crowd, with Kudrow saying that the trio met nearly 30 years ago.

"No, not 30 years. That's a typo," Aniston jokingly said to the crowd. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney."

The actress' daughter Coco Arquette as well as Cox's partner Johnny McDaid also showered their support with her.

