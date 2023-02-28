 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Hasan Minhaj pokes fun at 'Dilbert' cartoonist on 'The Daily Show'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Hasan Minhaj pokes fun at Dilbert cartoonist on The Daily Show
Hasan Minhaj pokes fun at 'Dilbert' cartoonist on 'The Daily Show'

Comedian Hasan Minhaj opened his first episode as guest host on The Daily Show with a brutal quip aimed at Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams, who was dropped from hundreds of newspapers following his racist tirade.

“This is the American dream, baby!” roared Minhaj, once a correspondent on the show.

“I worked here for five years just so I could substitute teach for a week.”

Minhaj who also hosted Netflix’s Patriot Act asserted that despite the war in Ukraine, the Ohio train derailment, or the devastation left by the earthquake in Turkey, “the biggest story in the newspaper is on the comics page.”

Minhaj then dropped a clip of Adam’s racist tirade. “Oh my god!” exclaimed Minhaj after playing the clip. “He just kept going! He was like, ‘Black people are a hate group, white people should stay away from Black people, I stay away from Black people.’ And Kanye heard this and was like, ‘Whoa, my brother, pace yourself.’”

The comedian said that there is a “certain type of rich person” who “when they don’t have problems of their own, they have to make up problems just to make their lives interesting.”

“I can guarantee you, J.K. Rowling had zero opinions about trans people when she was on welfare,” Minhaj joked, before adding, “this is why I think we need a wealth tax.”

“Rich people, this is for your own good,” he assured.

“The wealth tax is actually a shut the **** up tax.”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Jisoo explains why bandmate Jennie got her a special gift

Blackpink’s Jisoo explains why bandmate Jennie got her a special gift
Steven Spielberg recalls ‘reliving trauma’ while making ‘The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg recalls ‘reliving trauma’ while making ‘The Fabelmans'
Prince William, King Charles 'incredibly close' since Prince Harry moved to California

Prince William, King Charles 'incredibly close' since Prince Harry moved to California

BamBam from K-pop group GO7 announces solo comeback

BamBam from K-pop group GO7 announces solo comeback
Brad Pitt helping ladylove Ines De Ramon as she goes through Paul Wesley divorce

Brad Pitt helping ladylove Ines De Ramon as she goes through Paul Wesley divorce
Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ male co-stars miss Walk of Fame ceremony, deets inside

Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ male co-stars miss Walk of Fame ceremony, deets inside
K-pop groups BTS and Le Sserafim achieve RIAJ Streaming Certifications in Japan

K-pop groups BTS and Le Sserafim achieve RIAJ Streaming Certifications in Japan
Michael B. Jordan slams reporter for 'corny' comment

Michael B. Jordan slams reporter for 'corny' comment
James Bond novels 'shouldn't be altered': Ian Fleming biographer

James Bond novels 'shouldn't be altered': Ian Fleming biographer
Apple drops first full trailer of 'Ted Lasso' season 3

Apple drops first full trailer of 'Ted Lasso' season 3

Prince William will never succeed his father King Charles III as monarch?

Prince William will never succeed his father King Charles III as monarch?
Zendaya locks massive $1 million deal per episode for ‘Euphoria’ season three

Zendaya locks massive $1 million deal per episode for ‘Euphoria’ season three