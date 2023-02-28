 
entertainment
Hasan Minhaj gets candid about hosting 'The Daily Show': 'going to be so cool'

Hasan Minhaj is all set to host The Daily Show this week and he shared his feelings on how it feels to be back on the platform where he kicked off his career nearly 10 years ago.

In an exclusive interview with Collider, the Patriot Act host was asked how he feels about hosting The Daily Show this week, 10 years after starting his career from the same platforn as the senior correspondent.

"For me, it’s going to be like a homecoming, and being around that amazing staff, it really was my college undergrad. It was my comedy college undergrad, so to speak. So getting a chance to go back and work with Jen Flanz and Zhubin Parang and Dan Amira and that entire staff and crew that they got to see me."

"They literally hired me and got to see me grow and come into my own as a comedian and a performer. That’s what's going to be so cool — getting to be around them again is going to be just awesome. I promise it’s going to be really fun. We have a lot of really fun stuff planned; I can’t wait for you to see all of it."

Minhaj, 37, can be seen hosting The Daily Show from February 27 to March 2 on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. EST.

Following that, the comedian will be hosting the Film Independent Spirit Awards streaming on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. PST on IMDb YouTube, Film Independent YouTube and Film Independent Twitter.

