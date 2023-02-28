Kate Middleton beats Prince William in spin race, video goes viral

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are visiting South Wales together, reignited sporting rivalry as they took part in spin race on Tuesday.



The Prince and Princess of Wales amazed onlookers as they attended a spin class during their visit to the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre.

The royals raced each other for an intense 45-second session on the bikes. Kate left William red-faced in the interesting competition as she won the race even though she's wearing heels.

The mother-of-three - who was in high-neck white jumper, a midi patterned skirt and heels - was all smiles after beating her husband. William, who was in more comfortable clothes, appeared glade over her wife's victory against him.

William, during the tough contest, was heard saying, "Oh God" while he kept on cycling. At the end of the race, the pair were asked how they were feeling, with William quipping as he was catching his breath: "I'll talk to you in a minute!"

Kate Middleton was crowned the winner of the "Tour de Aberavon", and even given a tiny golden cup, which she received with glee and lifted in the air as her husband clapped his hands.