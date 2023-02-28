 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton beats Prince William in spin race, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are visiting South Wales together, reignited sporting rivalry as they took part in spin race on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales amazed onlookers as they attended a spin class during their visit to the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre. 

The royals raced each other for an intense 45-second session on the bikes. Kate left William red-faced in the interesting competition as she won the race even though she's wearing heels.

The mother-of-three -  who was in high-neck white jumper, a midi patterned skirt and heels  - was all smiles after beating her husband. William, who  was in more comfortable clothes, appeared glade over her wife's victory against him.

William, during the tough contest, was heard saying, "Oh God" while he kept on cycling. At the end of the race, the pair were asked how they were feeling, with William quipping as he was catching his breath: "I'll talk to you in a minute!"

Kate Middleton was crowned the winner of the "Tour de Aberavon", and even given a tiny golden cup, which she received with glee and lifted in the air as her husband clapped his hands.

More From Entertainment:

Becky G reacts to BTS member J-Hope’s military enlistment

Becky G reacts to BTS member J-Hope’s military enlistment

J-Hope from BTS teases future surprises for fans even during enlistment

J-Hope from BTS teases future surprises for fans even during enlistment
Kate Middleton quashes pregnancy rumours with her new awe-inspiring stunt

Kate Middleton quashes pregnancy rumours with her new awe-inspiring stunt
Ke Huy Quan says 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' 38-day shoot was really ‘difficult’

Ke Huy Quan says 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' 38-day shoot was really ‘difficult’
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ cast pose with Brendan Fraser at 2023 SAG Awards

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in smart white polo neck, cream coat during latest outing

Kate Middleton looks ethereal in smart white polo neck, cream coat during latest outing
'Can somebody tell me why I am trending', Kevin Hart asks on social media

'Can somebody tell me why I am trending', Kevin Hart asks on social media
Hasan Minhaj gets candid about hosting 'The Daily Show': 'going to be so cool'

Hasan Minhaj gets candid about hosting 'The Daily Show': 'going to be so cool'
Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals the most difficult part of going on world tours

Blackpink’s Jisoo reveals the most difficult part of going on world tours

Blackpink’s Jisoo explains why bandmate Jennie got her a special gift

Blackpink’s Jisoo explains why bandmate Jennie got her a special gift
Steven Spielberg recalls ‘reliving trauma’ while making ‘The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg recalls ‘reliving trauma’ while making ‘The Fabelmans'
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in high spirits as they arrive in their 'first home' Wales

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in high spirits as they arrive in their 'first home' Wales