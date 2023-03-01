 
As William, Kate visit South Wales, petition seeking end to Prince of Wales title crosses 38,000 signatures

A petition asking King Charles to end Prince of Wales title has crossed 38,000 signatures as Prince William and Kate Middleton visit South Wales.

The monarch has been urged to end the title out of respect for Wales.

It said, "The "Prince of Wales" title (Welsh: Tywysog Cymru) is a title used by the native Welsh princes from the 12th century. The last native Prince of Wales was Llywelyn the Last, killed by English soldiers in 1282 and his head was then paraded through the streets of London and placed on a Tower of London spike."

The petition said, "Since the days of Llywelyn the Last and the "rebel" Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndwr, the title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English "Princes of Wales" have no genuine connection to our country."

It added, "The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression. The title implies that Wales is still a principality undermining Wales' status as a nation and a country. In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament. Neither the Welsh parliament nor the people of Wales were notified, let alone consulted about this controversial decision."


