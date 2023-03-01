 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the moment he confessed his love to Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex describes the night in Nott Cott when he said the three magical words.

Harry pens: “As I smelt the garden, and considered this new life, cherished this new life, Meg was sitting on the other side of the kitchen, scooping Wagamama from cartons into bowls. Without thinking I blurted out: I don’t know, I just… I had my back to her.”

Harry then continues: “I froze, mid-sentence, hesitant to go on, hesitant to turn around. You don’t know what, Haz? I just… Yes? I love you. I listened for a response. There was none. Now I could hear her, or feel her, walking towards me. I turned and there she was, right before me.”

“I love you too, Haz,” Meghan replied.

