 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle inquired if Harry would give her 'forever commitment' on intimate night

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he decided to move in together with Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls planning his future with the actress moments after confessing his love for her.

He pens: “I loved her with all my heart as I’d never loved anyone before. And yet saying it made everything real. Saying it set things in motion, automatically. Saying it was a step. It meant we now had a few more very big steps ahead. Like…moving in together? I asked if she’d consider moving to Britain, moving into Nott Cott with me.”

Harry continues: “We talked about all that would mean, and how it would work, and what she’d be giving up. We talked about the logistics of winding down her life in Toronto. When, and how, and above all…for what? Exactly? I can’t just leave my show and quit my job to give it a shot. Would moving to Britain mean a forever commitment?”

“Yes, I said. It would. In that case, she said with a smile, yes. We kissed, hugged, sat down to our supper,” Harry concludes.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'

Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'
Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare

Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare
Camilla 'implied' it was Meghan Markle 'turn' to get bullied by press?

Camilla 'implied' it was Meghan Markle 'turn' to get bullied by press?
King Charles reminded press treated him like ‘clown’ all his life

King Charles reminded press treated him like ‘clown’ all his life
As William, Kate visit South Wales, petition seeking end to Prince of Wales title crosses 38,000 signatures

As William, Kate visit South Wales, petition seeking end to Prince of Wales title crosses 38,000 signatures

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president
Royal fans asked to pay $33.99 to attend event featuring Prince Harry

Royal fans asked to pay $33.99 to attend event featuring Prince Harry

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to appear on Kelly Clarkson show

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to appear on Kelly Clarkson show
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour Nabiha Syed with NAACP award

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour Nabiha Syed with NAACP award
King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's demand

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's demand
Harry Styles donates $1M to organization which helps forces to end gun violence

Harry Styles donates $1M to organization which helps forces to end gun violence
Becky G reacts to BTS member J-Hope’s military enlistment

Becky G reacts to BTS member J-Hope’s military enlistment