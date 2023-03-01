Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'

 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Prince Harry is talking about the day he officially introduced Meghan Markle as his girlfriend.

The couple attended an Invictus Games match together in 2017 and tried to act ‘casual’ in front of the cameras.

Harry begins: “We tried to make the whole thing as normal as possible. We watched wheelchair tennis from the front row, focused on the game and the good cause, ignored the whir of cameras.”

He continues: “We managed to have fun, to crack a few jokes with some Kiwis sitting beside us, and the photos that appeared the following day were sweet, though several in the British press slammed Meg for wearing ripped jeans.

Harry however reveals: “No one mentioned that everything she wore, down to the flats and buttondown shirt, had been pre-approved by the Palace.”

