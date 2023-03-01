 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry warned against releasing another chapter to his book

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Prince Harry warned against releasing another chapter to his book

Prince Harry has been warned against releasing another chapter to his book "Spare".

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said Harry's rumoured plan to add "explosive" chapters to his memoir could hinder Sussex support in the US.

 He was commenting on reports that the Duke is considering including new pages in the best-selling book.I

Fitzwilliams said, "It could certainly be a very substantial hindrance to what they wish to do in the future because America and the wider world is where they were aiming - they were never looking to convert people in Britain - but if this rumour is true then I think they're doing the wrong thing."

He said,"It was wrong to write the book anyway and although a lot of people have read it and the publicity has been huge, it has led to a collapse in support in America."

.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'

Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'
Prince Harry believed Meghan Markle would be 'smart' to 'bolt' after love confession

Prince Harry believed Meghan Markle would be 'smart' to 'bolt' after love confession
Meghan Markle inquired if Harry would give her 'forever commitment' on intimate night

Meghan Markle inquired if Harry would give her 'forever commitment' on intimate night
Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'

Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'
Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare

Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare
Camilla 'implied' it was Meghan Markle 'turn' to get bullied by press?

Camilla 'implied' it was Meghan Markle 'turn' to get bullied by press?
King Charles reminded press treated him like ‘clown’ all his life

King Charles reminded press treated him like ‘clown’ all his life
As William, Kate visit South Wales, petition seeking end to Prince of Wales title crosses 38,000 signatures

As William, Kate visit South Wales, petition seeking end to Prince of Wales title crosses 38,000 signatures

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president
Royal fans asked to pay $33.99 to attend event featuring Prince Harry

Royal fans asked to pay $33.99 to attend event featuring Prince Harry

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to appear on Kelly Clarkson show

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to appear on Kelly Clarkson show
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour Nabiha Syed with NAACP award

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour Nabiha Syed with NAACP award