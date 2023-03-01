'Unintended consequences' of Prince Harry's book discussed in latest article

Prince Harry's book wasn't necessarily a devastating blow to the British royal family, said a journalist.



Writing for Telegraph, Camilla Tominey said the episodes recounted by Harry in his book did have an impact on how Firm members are seen by Britons.

She wrote, "Yet while the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ popularity has nosedived in the UK since they first started washing the family linen on Oprah Winfrey’s primetime laundrette, in the wake of 'Megxit' the public appears to find the royals even more relatable."

She added, 'Yes – William and Kate’s reputations took a bit of a kicking with tales of hormonal disagreements and fights over dog bowls. But one unintended consequence of Harry’s memoir has been to make his nearest and dearest appear, as the late Queen once put it, as 'like all the best families' with its 'share of eccentricities, of impetuous and wayward youngsters, and of disagreements'."





