Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' trailer to release in 3D on March 6 at grand event

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Bholaa is slated to release in theatres on March 30
Ajay Devgn’s much awaited film Bholaa’s trailer is all set to release on March 6; the film will be getting a theatrical trailer launch at a grand event in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the trailer will be released in IMAX 3D in the presence of the entire cast and crew of Bholaa.

Sources revealed: “The Bholaa trailer launch event will be among the biggest for an Indian Film. Ajay Devgn and team are all set to launch the trailer in 3D at the IMAX property in Mumbai in the presence of entire cast and crew. Bholaa will be the first Hindi film to see a trailer launch event in the large screen format of IMAX 3D.”

Sources further stated: “The trailer is packaged with originally imagined technically sound action scenes and some larger-than-life dialogues spoken effortlessly by the leading man. Watch out for Ravi Basrur’s background score too.”

Ajay starrer action-thriller that is set to release on March 30 also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Deepak Dobriyal. The film also has an appearance of famous actor Abhishek Bachchan. Reportedly, Abhishek’s role will take forward the role in Bholaa 2.

Bholaa’s trailer will be released in India along with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in theatres. With this strategy, the makers aim to ensure that people watch the trailer on the big screen too apart from the grand launch event, reports PinkVilla.  

