Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Ranbir Kapoor expresses love for 'Raha': 'I never feel like leaving home'

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha on November 6
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter 'Raha' on November 6

The new father Ranbir Kapoor expresses his love for daughter Raha at a recent promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Ranbir not only expressed love for her but also described her smile for the media personnel who asked him about his daughter.

The Barfi actor stated: "Well, it's the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight. It just rejuvenates you.”

Kapoor also said that he misses baby Raha. He also wished that everyone gets the chance to experience parenthood in life.

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating, they have been the most-loved couple of Bollywood. The couple finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022. The duo welcomed a precious little daughter on November 6.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of upcoming rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar directed by Luv Ranjan. The film is set to release in theatres this Holi season, reports PinkVilla. 

