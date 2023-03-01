 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ facing lawsuit from ‘depression, PTSD, anxiety ridden crew

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ facing lawsuit from ‘depression, PTSD, anxiety ridden crew
Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ facing lawsuit from ‘depression, PTSD, anxiety ridden crew

Alec Baldwin is facing down the barrel of another lawsuit, this time at the hands of filming crew.

The lawsuit in question is in relation to the 2021 fatal shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director.

The paperwork also accuses producers and Baldwin of negligence, and emotional distress, which was caused as a result of the incident.

The filing has been handed into Santa Fe, N.M., by Ross Addiego.

It names Baldwin, his El Dorado Pictures company and even Rust Movie Productions LLC as defendants.

“These injuries were caused by Defendants' failure to follow industry safety rules,” an extract from the filing reads.

Per People, “Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film.”

It also cited the need for proper safety procedures, since “Production of the gun-heavy western film required an experienced firearms expert and safety-minded leadership.”

But “Rust had neither. Instead, producers contracted an inexperienced armorer and set leaders with histories of safety violations."

The complaint also offered insight into the situation on set at the time and explained that while “Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins' stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins' pain and figure out what was going on.”

They were “ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting.”

Since the incident, the plaintiffs alleged that they’ve “independently sought support in dealing with their injuries which include, but are not limited to, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham lauds ‘perfect’ wife Victoria on her latest cover shoot

David Beckham lauds ‘perfect’ wife Victoria on her latest cover shoot
Bruce Willis' wife Emma hailed as she works with dementia specialist to help actor

Bruce Willis' wife Emma hailed as she works with dementia specialist to help actor
Halsey struts on the runway for Paris Fashion Week

Halsey struts on the runway for Paris Fashion Week
King Charles evicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage

King Charles evicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage

Betting experts discuss chances of Prince Harry attending King Charles'coronation

Betting experts discuss chances of Prince Harry attending King Charles'coronation

'Unintended consequences' of Prince Harry's book discussed in latest article

'Unintended consequences' of Prince Harry's book discussed in latest article

Prince Harry warned against releasing another chapter to his book

Prince Harry warned against releasing another chapter to his book

Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'

Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to world 'as normal as possible'
Prince Harry believed Meghan Markle would be 'smart' to 'bolt' after love confession

Prince Harry believed Meghan Markle would be 'smart' to 'bolt' after love confession
Meghan Markle inquired if Harry would give her 'forever commitment' on intimate night

Meghan Markle inquired if Harry would give her 'forever commitment' on intimate night
Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'

Prince Harry 'listened for response' after telling Meghan Markle 'I love you'
Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare

Prince William reaction when Harry told Diana helped him 'find Meghan' laid bare