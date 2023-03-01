Kate Middleton is drawn to this ‘simple’ accessory, which is now staple for her

Kate Middleton is known for intelligent fashion choices and has never been shy of repeating her outfits.

However, that also rings true for her accessories. The Princess of Wales has an affinity for a simple suede clutch, which is seems to carry a lot, and that too in different colours.

However, there is one in particular that she likes more than others.

Emmy London’s Natasha Clutch has been a staple in the royal’s accessory line-up since 2016, with Middleton carrying the $425 style in a whopping 11 colours ranging from classic black to Barbie pink, per Page Six.

The brand’s founder, Emmy Scarterfield, told Page Six Style the “simplicity” of this signature bag, which her label has offered since 2011, is what “makes it such an effortless, yet polished finishing touch.”

The purse is made from high-quality suede, which is handcrafted in Portugal and includes a neutral oyster suede lining. The design also includes a hidden chain strap, but the Princess of Wales has never used it on any of her Natasha bags, choosing to carry the clutch in her hand instead.

The clutch that started it all was this silvery shade, Steel, the princess carried to the 2016 Commonwealth Day service.

The label’s green shade, Greenery, was a hit with Middleton in 2019, with this bag making the rounds everywhere from London to Pakistan.

She carried the blue hue, Riviera, at the official unveiling of their first joint portrait.

She carried red Lipstick shade in 2017 and 2019, which is no longer available, the brand’s Candy hue is nearly identical.

The princess debuted shade Blush bag in 2022, carrying it on a joint engagement with Princess Anne and to a memorial service for victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The pink shade, Cupcake, popped up on the 2022 Caribbean tour when the royal traveled with husband Prince William to the Bahamas.

Middleton matched with Princess Charlotte in shade of Powder Blue for Easter 2022.

She carried a Midnight Navy twice, bringing it to a COP26 reception in 2021 and a 2022 visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford, England.

Shade Saddle Brown was carried just once by the princess on a different 2021 hospital visit in Scotland.

Middleton carried one in shade Cinder to the 2019 Commonwealth Day Service.

The classic black clutch — with the addition of gold piping — was carried by the princess at a 2017 Remembrance Sunday service.