 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra's house receive bomb threat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Mumbai Police gets into action and caries out search operations at their homes
Mumbai Police gets into action and caries out search operations at their homes

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Mukesh Ambani’s bungalows receive bomb threat.

According to the sources, an unidentified person made a phone call to the Nagpur Police control room and threatened to blow up the houses of the aforementioned people. The Nagpur Police informed about the threat call to the Mumbai police instantly.

Mumbai police immediately got into action and carried out search operations at Big B, Mukesh and Dharmendra’s house. The bomb squad was also called upon during the operation.

Nothing was found at their homes or in the neighbourhood, reports PinkVilla.

The personalities who received this threat are amongst the most loved people in India. Starting from Amitabh; he is one of those actors who give a small appearance every Sunday from his house to the fans gathered around his bungalow. They all wait to see just a glimpse of the veteran.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is also a legendary actor. He is known to be the hit romantic hero of the 1960s era. On the other hand, Ambani is an Indian billionaire businessman. 

Fans are left in shock to hear about the threat call. 

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy

Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy
Sharmila Tagore reveals 'how actors often sign films just to pay house rent'

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'how actors often sign films just to pay house rent'
Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma, calls her an 'inspiration'

Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma, calls her an 'inspiration'

Shahid Kapoor hates his 'cute boy' image: Here's why?

Shahid Kapoor hates his 'cute boy' image: Here's why?
Ranbir Kapoor expresses love for 'Raha': 'I never feel like leaving home'

Ranbir Kapoor expresses love for 'Raha': 'I never feel like leaving home'
Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' trailer to release in 3D on March 6 at grand event

Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' trailer to release in 3D on March 6 at grand event
Oscar nominated song 'Natu Natu' to be performed live at the Academy Awards 2023

Oscar nominated song 'Natu Natu' to be performed live at the Academy Awards 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers injury while shooting 'Citadel' India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers injury while shooting 'Citadel' India
Farhan Akhtar calls off Australia tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Farhan Akhtar calls off Australia tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Priyanka Chopra unveils first look of her American series 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra unveils first look of her American series 'Citadel'
Hamza Ali Abbasi to make TV comeback in serial 'Jaan-e-Jahan'

Hamza Ali Abbasi to make TV comeback in serial 'Jaan-e-Jahan'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother opens up about him, says 'he abandons people'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother opens up about him, says 'he abandons people'