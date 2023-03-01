Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy

Salman Khan is soon going to drop song 'Billi' from upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan has just dropped a picture of himself looking extremely dapper; fans are going crazy over the new black and white picture.

Taking it to his Instagram, Khan shared a picture in which he gave an intense look while posing for the camera.

The caption on the picture read: "Black n White." Even though, the photo he posted is very simple; it has no filter or not any cool look, yet it melted hearts of the fans.

They can’t stop gushing over his simplicity. One of the fans wrote: “Stop looking so good” while another commented: “Salman Khan aap kisi bhi colour mein superstar hi rahoge.” Another fan wrote: “Most handsome man in the world.”



The actor is soon going to drop the new song Billi from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan. A few days back, he teased fans about the new song with a quirky video. His well-wishers are eagerly waiting for the new track. A fan wrote: “Can’t wait for Billi Billi song.”

Naiyo Lagda featuring Pooja Hedge was the first song that released from Salman’s forthcoming action-packed film. The film is set to release on Eid.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 next with Katrina Kaif, reports PinkVilla.