 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Salman Khan is soon going to drop song Billi from upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Salman Khan has just dropped a picture of himself looking extremely dapper; fans are going crazy over the new black and white picture.

Taking it to his Instagram, Khan shared a picture in which he gave an intense look while posing for the camera.

The caption on the picture read: "Black n White." Even though, the photo he posted is very simple; it has no filter or not any cool look, yet it melted hearts of the fans.

They can’t stop gushing over his simplicity. One of the fans wrote: “Stop looking so good” while another commented: “Salman Khan aap kisi bhi colour mein superstar hi rahoge.” Another fan wrote: “Most handsome man in the world.”

The actor is soon going to drop the new song Billi from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan. A few days back, he teased fans about the new song with a quirky video. His well-wishers are eagerly waiting for the new track. A fan wrote: “Can’t wait for Billi Billi song.”

Naiyo Lagda featuring Pooja Hedge was the first song that released from Salman’s forthcoming action-packed film. The film is set to release on Eid.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 next with Katrina Kaif, reports PinkVilla. 

