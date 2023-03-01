Meghan Markle makes rare appearance on social media after three years

Meghan Markle made a rare appearance in an Instagram Reel after she had been absent from social media in the past three years, via The Sun.

Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr, shared the reel on Monday, February 27th, 2023, and narrated how the instant latte brand grew after the Duchess of Sussex became their “first investor, adviser and biggest Clevr advocate.”

She recalled the brand’s humble beginnings in 2016, how they started with a handmade coffee bar where they sold their holistic-inspired drinks. During the week, they would sell and ship blends from a garage, then appear at events with their coffee bar on the weekends.

“Three years ago, everything changed,” Mendoza said, as the video showed a clip of Meghan sipping a drink from a mug. “None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes. Not only did she love the product, but she was extremely passionate about supporting female founders, our sustainable sourcing and our food justice giveback.”

She continued, “Meghan ended up becoming our first investor, adviser and biggest Clevr advocate.”

This was the first time Meghan was seen on Instagram after she and Prince Harry were forced to bid goodbye to their 11 million followers on their joint SussexRoyal account back in 2020, the outlet reported.

The former Suits actress shut down her individual social media profiles – including her Instagram page with 3 million followers – after getting engaged to the Duke.