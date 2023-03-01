 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Akshay Kumar, Paresh, Suniel Shetty begin shooting for Hera Pheri 3
Akshay Kumar, Paresh, Suniel Shetty begin shooting for 'Hera Pheri 3'

Suniel Shetty finally speaks about the third Hera Pheri installment, also says that he is looking forward to be back on sets with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

Shetty expressed his excitement by writing a long post on his LinkedIn. In the post, he stated that all good things take some time to finally happen and he is now relieved that he has an answer to the most asked question; if Hera Pheri 3 happening or not.

He wrote: "So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question!"

"Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the #businessmodel & needs of the #movie business make it as challenging as any other. There are several factors for any business to succeed - a good idea, thorough market research, a solid business plan, a skilled team, funding at the right time & a strong distribution network. The movie business isn’t very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be over simplifying it. But let's just say having a good script, a set of actors & a director is literally just the start point."

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3. A few days back, a picture came out featuring the trio dressed up in their iconic characters of Raju, Shyam and Baburao, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event
'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress

'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress
Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?

Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?
Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy

Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy
Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra's house receive bomb threat

Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra's house receive bomb threat
Sharmila Tagore reveals 'how actors often sign films just to pay house rent'

Sharmila Tagore reveals 'how actors often sign films just to pay house rent'
Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma, calls her an 'inspiration'

Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma, calls her an 'inspiration'

Shahid Kapoor hates his 'cute boy' image: Here's why?

Shahid Kapoor hates his 'cute boy' image: Here's why?
Ranbir Kapoor expresses love for 'Raha': 'I never feel like leaving home'

Ranbir Kapoor expresses love for 'Raha': 'I never feel like leaving home'
Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' trailer to release in 3D on March 6 at grand event

Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' trailer to release in 3D on March 6 at grand event
Oscar nominated song 'Natu Natu' to be performed live at the Academy Awards 2023

Oscar nominated song 'Natu Natu' to be performed live at the Academy Awards 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers injury while shooting 'Citadel' India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers injury while shooting 'Citadel' India