Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Meghan Markle warmly welcomed on Instagram

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has made a surprise return to Instagram and was warmly welcomed by the fans.

Meghan made a rare appearance in a promo video shared on Clevr Blends Instagram page to give her coffee brand a boost.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen on photo-video sharing platform for the first time after she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and were forced to bid goodbye to their 11 million followers on their joint SussexRoyal handle.

She had also shut down her personal social media profiles including her Instagram page with 3 million followers following her engagement with Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, shortly after the video was posted, royal fans were quick to shower love on Meghan.

One fan commented, “Amazing! Congratulations on growing your business. I love how Meghan always getting involved in uplifting women and small businesses.”

Another said, “Meghan, we miss you so much. Thank you for this video and for your work in advancing women.”

“Congratulations!! So lovely to see Meghan here,” commented one more fan.

