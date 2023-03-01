Meghan Markle wants ‘American freedom to do, say anything': ‘Britain's silly’

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly had many tiffs over the amount of control ‘royal protocol’ demanded from British royalty.



An inside source close to author Tom Quinn brought these claims to light.

Per their findings, and a report by Newsweek, “Meghan hated being controlled by royal protocol—the fact, for

example, that at Kensington Palace royals have to announce in advance when they are leaving the palace and where they are going.”

“This is partly for security but partly also to avoid a situation where a senior royal is upstaged by a more junior royal leaving just when the more important person leaves.”

“To an outsider like Meghan, this just looked silly, but to the palace it is absolutely essential. I think Charles agreed with Meghan on many points—he thought much of the protocol was silly, but it is hard to change.”

“William has bought into it, which is why George and Louis and Charlotte are so conventional and look like something out of the 1950s. Meghan wants something different from this for her children—she wants American freedom to do and say what you like and go where you like.”