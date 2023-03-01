 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle scared Archie, Lilibet face exile ‘like her’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly desperate for her children to escape the titles of ‘royals in exile’ with top tier education and American values.

Per a report by Author Tom Quinn, an old pal of the Sussexes issued these revelations.

They believe, “Meghan and to a lesser extent Harry will focus all their energies on the next generation—their lives are now fixed.”

Per Newsweek, “They are the royal couple who gradually fade out of the public's consciousness, but Meghan will send both children to the best schools money can buy and she will be determined that they achieve a great deal in adult life despite the huge difficulties of being the children of royals in exile.”

Especially since “American freedom to do and say what you like and go where you like” is something they wouldn’t have had in the UK, a former adviser warned Mr Quinn.

Meghan Markle ‘hates control and royal protocol’

Prince George, Louis, Charlotte ‘look like something out of a 1950s’ book

