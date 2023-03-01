'Rings of Power' boss reacts to new 'LOTR' films

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke is unconcerned about the competition between The Rings of Power and the upcoming multiple Lord of the Rings films.

During an interview with Variety, the streaming giant head honcho said the fantasy show would succeed due to its expansive fanbase.

"We'll see," Salke continued. "We love our original series. We're extremely proud of it and invested long-term. So, we definitely think there's enough fan love to sustain ours for a long time."

Previously, the 58-year-old said the fantasy show would require "a giant, global audience" to justify its pricey tag, with a mighty budget of $465 million.

Consequently, the studio has reaped from the massive fanbase of the Tolkien universe as the series broke the Prime Video record.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery’s head honcho, David Zaslav, revealed the deal on an investors’ call that “multiple” movies based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s books are in the works.

The movies will be headlined by New Line Cinema, which produced the original trilogy.