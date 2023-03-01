Sarah Michelle teases 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal with old throwback image

Sarah Michelle Gellar teased The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal, who has become a crush for fans, with an old throwback photo of the two from their series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Pascal who became an internet sensation for his iconic role and stellar performance in HBO’s series adaptation of The Last of Us, once starred alongside Gellar in the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The Joel actor who was 24-year-old at the time, played a character Eddie in only a single episode of the series in 1999.

Gellar recently turned to Instagram and posted a blurry screenshot of her and Pascal on the show. She captioned it with “When #Mother met #Father.”





The Cruel Intentions actress sparked a flood of internet memes by calling Pascal “daddy” in her post.

Unlike those who post genuine thirst tweets about the actor, Gellar is just making a joke here.

The Last of Us actor in many instances has responded to these memes with a lighthearted energy, as he is asked about the internet’s thirst on countless interviews and talk shows.

Pascal has played father figure roles several times before, including in Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian.

While hosting Saturday Night Live, Pascal even participated in a sketch that poked fun at people's crushes on him.