Wednesday Mar 01 2023
HBO Max series 'Dune: The Sisterhood' suffers another blow

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Dune: The Sisterhood has experienced yet another setback as the director, and one of its actors left the show.

According to Deadline, Shirley Henderson, who was to essay the Tula Harkonnen, and Johan Renck, who was roped in to helm the initial two episodes, departed from the series as it undergoes "creative changes."

"As Dune: The Sisterhood has entered a pre-scheduled hiatus, there are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material," an HBO Max spokesperson said.

"Johan Renck has completed his work on the series, and a new director will be brought on; through mutual agreement, Johan is moving on to pursue other projects. Additionally, Shirley Henderson will be exiting the series and will no longer be playing Tula Harkonnen."

The report adds that Renck's "auteur approach" came at loggerheads with HBO Max's vision for the show.

Previously, the co-showrunner Jon Spaihts bowed out from the show in 2021, and Diane Ademu-John took his place. While the latter also quit in November. Lost screenwriter Alison Schapker is still intact with the show as the sole showrunner.

