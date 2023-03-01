 
Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor talks about the failure of Jersey 

Shahid Kapoor finally talks about his 2021 film Jersey and how the failure of it left him heartbroken. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He is earning praise for his web series Farzi right now.

Shahid played a former cricketer in Jersey and his performance was quite impressive however the film did not do well at the box office. He talked about the poor performance of the film, saying, “It just broke my heart. It was a really beautiful film and I feel the universe was not kind to us. The songs were out, the film was pushed for four months.”

He further said, “The universe was not kind. With Jersey I realised that films are like fast food, one has to consume it at that moment. If you wait, it loses its flavour. We haven’t ever faced such a scenario, a pandemic, so we didn’t know how to go about it. And unfortunately, the film had to suffer.”

He also said, “I also feel that we didn’t do justice to the film. We could have made better choices. I don’t know, some things are meant to be a certain way. Even when you have control over things, there’s sometimes no control."

