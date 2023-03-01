The Weeknd, Barry Keoghan & 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega team up for upcoming film

 
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, Canadian singer The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan are teaming up for Trey Edward Shults' upcoming film.

Shults, who is is known for writing and directing Waves and It Comes at Night, is joined by two of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood for his next project.

As reported by Deadline, both Ortega and Keoghan were “blown away by the script” for the upcoming Trey Edward Shults-helmed film that will also feature the Canadian singer, whose full name is Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Shults and The Weeknd both are serving as writers for the screenplay along with Reza Fahim.

The Weeknd has also worked as the writer on HBO's upcoming series The Idol. No other details regarding the upcoming film is disclosed as yet, including a title.

Shults, 34 and the Blinding Lights singer, 33, have been working on the script for the last several months and the project is currently in production with The Weeknd, Fahim, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss producing.

Reportedly, Ortega, 20, is also serving as the executive producer with Shults on the upcoming film.

The forthcoming project guarantees success as it has two important names attached with it, Ortega, who became immensely famous after Netflix’s spooky-fun series Wednesday and Keoghan, who recently nabbed a BAFTA for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, along with a nomination for an Academy Award as well.

The You actress is also starring in soon-to-be released film Scream VI. Following the film’s premiere, she will be joining Saturday Night Live as the show’s host on March 11, 2023.

