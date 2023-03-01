Kate Middleton seemingly celebrates Meghan Markle's eviction from Frogmore cottage

Kate Middleton was all smiles and in high spirits as she beamed in in red during her latest outing with husband Prince William amid reports of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

The Princess of Wales appeared celebrating Harry and Meghan's eviction from the palace, while the Sussexes reportedly were stunned after being aware of the shocking news.

However Kate fully enjoyed the moments with her hubby putting all the Frogmore drama aside as she dazzled in red during her visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, Berkshire to mark St David's Day amid reports of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's setback.

William and Kate greeted wellwishers and spoke with troops while the future king gave a speech as Colonel of the Welsh Guards. This was William's first visit to the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment in December.



It comes amid reports the Sussexes have been booted out their royal residence in the UK, to make way for Prince Andrew, who is being forced from his 30-bedroom grace and favour mansion on the Windsor Estate.