Prince Andrew given Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage's keys

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been booted out their royal residence in the UK to make way for the disgraced royal, Prince Andrew.

King Charles III has apparently decided to swing his axe to slim down the monarchy and show his power to some non-working royals who are causing serious damages to the Firm for their personal interests.



The Duke of York has allegedly been given the keys to the smaller Windsor cottage, as the monarch begins the process of kicking his son out, and forcing his brother to downsize. The move will force Andrew to leave his 30-bedroom at Windsor.

On the other hands, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eviction is 'cruel punishment' that will 'cut them out for good', according to his friend.

King Charles, who would be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has begun to think as head of the state to save the monarchy and his people.

The King's idea to slim down the monarchy is finally coming to fruition with his recent moves. It seems as the new monarch has begun to swing his axe to reshape the monarchy's face.