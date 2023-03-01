Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was 'hugely disappointed' by life in royal family

Meghan Markle, who joined royal family after marrying on 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom, was 'hugely disappointed' by life in the royal family as she 'hated being told what she could and could not do.'



The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly sick of royal life as a 'global superstar'. She 'hated being told what she could and could not do', a new book has claimed.



Royal biographer Tom Quinn, in his new book Gilded Youth, explained he had spoken to a 'Kensington Palace staffer who remembered Meghan well', who said she was stunned by the reality of life in the family.

"'I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like," the insider told the author."

'She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it. Meghan Markle was hugely disappointed' by life in the royal family, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, another person claimed Meghan was 'dazzled' by the worldwide fame being a 'princess' would bring, but was shocked that she was 'never first in the pecking order.'

Another source revealed the Duchess likes to 'mix exclusively' with celebrities, adding she was unhappy being treated as 'a servant of the people' and not a star.