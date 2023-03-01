Will Prince Andrew accept King Charles offer?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being kicked out of their Frogmore Cottage to make way for the disgraced royal, Prince Andrew



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been booted out their royal residence in the UK. And, The Duke of York would be given the Key of the house to live in here after vacating lavish mansion.



Andrew has not responded to the monarch's shocking offer yet. But, Charles wants him to move to the smaller Windsor cottage and leave his 30-bedroom mansion, according to an insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eviction is being considered as 'cruel punishment' By some of Harry and Meghan's friends.

King Charles, who would be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has begun to think as head of the state to save the monarchy and his people from the all those, who are willingly or unwillingly causing damages to the Firm.