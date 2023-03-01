 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Will Prince Andrew accept King Charles offer?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Will Prince Andrew accept King Charles offer?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being kicked out of their Frogmore Cottage to make way for the disgraced royal, Prince Andrew

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been booted out their royal residence in the UK. And, The Duke of York would be given the Key of the house to live in here after vacating lavish mansion.

Andrew has not responded to the monarch's shocking offer yet. But, Charles wants him to move to the smaller Windsor cottage and leave his 30-bedroom mansion, according to an insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eviction is being considered as 'cruel punishment' By some of Harry and Meghan's friends.

King Charles, who would be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has begun to think as head of the state to save the monarchy and his people from the all those, who are willingly or unwillingly causing damages to the Firm.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry issue statement on reports about eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Meghan and Harry issue statement on reports about eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated after King Charles III's latest snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated after King Charles III's latest snub
WATCH: Aima Baig's new song 'Washmallay' released

WATCH: Aima Baig's new song 'Washmallay' released
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was 'hugely disappointed' by life in royal family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was 'hugely disappointed' by life in royal family

Prince Andrew given Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage's keys

Prince Andrew given Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage's keys
Kate Middleton seemingly celebrates Meghan Markle's eviction from Frogmore cottage

Kate Middleton seemingly celebrates Meghan Markle's eviction from Frogmore cottage
Ushna Shah deactivates her instagram account after being 'bullied'

Ushna Shah deactivates her instagram account after being 'bullied'
'Stranger Things' stage play is heading to London's West End

'Stranger Things' stage play is heading to London's West End

Ed Sheeran says wife Cherry Seaborn had tumour in second pregnancy: 'I was spiralling through depression'

Ed Sheeran says wife Cherry Seaborn had tumour in second pregnancy: 'I was spiralling through depression'

Ashley Park gushes over 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Selena Gomez

Ashley Park gushes over 'Only Murders in the Building' co-star Selena Gomez
Coldplay sets release date for upcoming concert film featuring BTS Jin: Find out

Coldplay sets release date for upcoming concert film featuring BTS Jin: Find out
‘The Mandalorian’ director Rick Famuyiwa teases major development in season 3

‘The Mandalorian’ director Rick Famuyiwa teases major development in season 3