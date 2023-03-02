Prince William called Meghan 'American actress' like 'convicted felon'

Prince William did not approve of Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle.



Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how his elder brother downgraded Meghan's career line with his words.

Harry pens: "Willy had already warned me not to do it. It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon. In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg."

"One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an 'American actress,' a phrase he always managed to make sound like 'convicted felon,'" he continues.

Harry adds: "Are you sure about her, Harold? I am, Willy. But do you know how dif icult it’s going to be? What do you want me to do? Fall out of love with her?"

