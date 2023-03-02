King Charles told there is 'not enough money' to sponsor Meghan Markle

King Charles strictly talked finances with Prince Harry as he decided to marry Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex reveals in a conversation how King Charles adviced Meghan to move to London.

Harry pens: "Pa, driving us out into the fields, asked about Meg. Not with great interest, just casually. Still, he didn’t always ask, so I was pleased. She’s good, thanks. Does she want to carry on working? Say again? Does she want to keep on acting? Oh. I mean, I don’t know, I wouldn’t think so."

Harry then responded: "I expect she’ll want to be with me, doing the job, you know, which would rule out Suits…since they film in… Toronto. Hmm. I see. Well, darling boy, you know there’s not enough money to go around. I stared. What was he banging on about? He explained. Or tried to."

"I can’t pay for anyone else. I’m already having to pay for your brother and Catherine," His Majesty exclaimed, leaving Harry stunned.

