Thursday Mar 02 2023
Queen said 'out with it' as Harry began to ask important Meghan Markle question

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he gathered the courage to ask Queen Elizabeth II permission for marrying Meghan Markle.

Sharing the terrifying moment, the Duke of Sussex pens in his book: "I saw her waiting for me to speak —and not waiting patiently. Her face radiated: Out with it. I coughed. Granny, you know I love Meg very much, and I’ve decided that I would like to ask her to marry me, and I’ve been told that, er, that I have to ask your permission before I can propose."

The Queen then asked: "You have to?"

Harry responded: "Um. Well, yes, that’s what your staff tell me, and my staff as well. That I have to ask your permission. I stood completely still, as motionless as the birds in my hands. I stared at her face but it was unreadable. At last she replied: Well, then, I suppose I have to say yes."

