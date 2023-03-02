 
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Web Desk

King Charles decided to evict Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next day of ‘Spare’ release

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a notice to “vacate” their lavish estate in Windsor by the Buckingham Palace, according to The Sun.

According to an insider that told Page Six, King Charles began the eviction process the day after Harry’s memoir, Spare, came out in January, 2023.

The outlet further revealed that monarch has not offered the couple another royally-owned property. They will also have to ship all their remaining belongings back to the US.

The bombshell memoir detailed numerous anecdotes about the Duke’s upbringing, including Charles’ constantly joking he wasn’t Harry’s “real” father. He also accused his father of branding him a “spare” when he was born, not hugging him after Princess Diana died.

For nearly three years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in Southern California, where they moved after stepping down as senior working royals. While they had moved to the United States, they still did hold the Frogmore Cottage, which they received from the late queen as a wedding gift, via Vanity Fair.

Though the house was a gift from the late queen, they technically held it through a long-term loan from the palace, as is the case with most royal residences.

The 74-year-old monarch has reportedly transferred the property to the disgraced Prince Andrew, who is reportedly being forced to move out of his current residence, the Royal Lodge, which he has occupied since 2003, The Sun has claimed.

A source told the publication, however, that Andrew is “resisting” the eviction from the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park.

