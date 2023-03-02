Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears on being father to daughter 'Raha'

Ranbir says 'he has not felt the amount of love and joy for anything the way he feels for Raha'

Ranbir Kapoor, in his recent interview with BBC, talks about his fears of being a father to Raha.

He also shared the amount of happiness and joy he feels having her in his life, says it does not compare to anything else.

Ranbir stated: “Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally."

While talking about his fatherhood, the Barfi actor also said that he won’t mind putting on weight if he was not an actor.

“If I was not an actor, I wouldn’t care if I put on weight or anything. I think everybody should be healthy. You should eat and sleep well. But you should also enjoy a little bit in life. Actors are starving (humans). Every actor is unhappy because they don’t get the food they want to eat. So, from the outside, it all looks glamorous and cool, but on the inside, we are just pained, added Kapoor.”

Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to release in cinemas on Holi, reports HindustanTimes.