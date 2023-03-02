 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears on being father to daughter 'Raha'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Ranbir says he has not felt the amount of love and joy for anything the way he feels for Raha
Ranbir says 'he has not felt the amount of love and joy for anything the way he feels for Raha'

Ranbir Kapoor, in his recent interview with BBC, talks about his fears of being a father to Raha.

He also shared the amount of happiness and joy he feels having her in his life, says it does not compare to anything else.

Ranbir stated: “Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally."

While talking about his fatherhood, the Barfi actor also said that he won’t mind putting on weight if he was not an actor.

“If I was not an actor, I wouldn’t care if I put on weight or anything. I think everybody should be healthy. You should eat and sleep well. But you should also enjoy a little bit in life. Actors are starving (humans). Every actor is unhappy because they don’t get the food they want to eat. So, from the outside, it all looks glamorous and cool, but on the inside, we are just pained, added Kapoor.”

Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to release in cinemas on Holi, reports HindustanTimes. 

More From Showbiz:

Kartik aaryan likely to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's 'TJMM'

Kartik aaryan likely to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's 'TJMM'
Gauri Khan lands into legal trouble over property purchase

Gauri Khan lands into legal trouble over property purchase
Kapil Sharma reveals why director 'Zwigato' NOT casted SRK instead of him

Kapil Sharma reveals why director 'Zwigato' NOT casted SRK instead of him
Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event
'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress

'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress
Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’

Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’
Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?

Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?
Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy

Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy