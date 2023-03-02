Kartik aaryan likely to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's 'TJMM'

TJMM director Luv Ranjan has done four films with Kartik Aaryan

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan might have a cameo appearance in the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

According to sources, “ Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film”. The source also stated that “One is not sure if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character in the film. But Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar belongs to the same kind of cinema that Luv Ranjan is known for. Fans will just have to wait and watch what Kartik serves up.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced under the banner of Luv Ranjan films. Produced by Ankur Garg, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.

Director TJMM Luv Ranjan, who has done around four films with Kartik, is all set to bring his lucky charm for cameo in his forthcoming rom-com.

The director collaborated with the Luka Chuppi actor in some very popular super hit films namely, Pyaar ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Akaash Vani.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has recently confirmed the third sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, reports PinkVilla.