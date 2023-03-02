 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Kartik aaryan likely to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's 'TJMM'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

TJMM director Luv Ranjan has done four films with Kartik Aaryan
TJMM director Luv Ranjan has done four films with Kartik Aaryan

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan might have a cameo appearance in the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

According to sources, “ Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film”. The source also stated that “One is not sure if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character in the film. But Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar belongs to the same kind of cinema that Luv Ranjan is known for. Fans will just have to wait and watch what Kartik serves up.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced under the banner of Luv Ranjan films. Produced by Ankur Garg, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.

Director TJMM Luv Ranjan, who has done around four films with Kartik, is all set to bring his lucky charm for cameo in his forthcoming rom-com.

The director collaborated with the Luka Chuppi actor in some very popular super hit films namely, Pyaar ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Akaash Vani.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has recently confirmed the third sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears on being father to daughter 'Raha'

Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears on being father to daughter 'Raha'
Gauri Khan lands into legal trouble over property purchase

Gauri Khan lands into legal trouble over property purchase
Kapil Sharma reveals why director 'Zwigato' NOT casted SRK instead of him

Kapil Sharma reveals why director 'Zwigato' NOT casted SRK instead of him
Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event
'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress

'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress
Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’

Suniel Shetty feels excited as ‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening’
Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?

Who leaked TikToker Hareem Shah's private videos on social media?
Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy

Salman Khan's 'black n white' photo wins the internet, fans go crazy