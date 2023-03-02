 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages
Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages

Travis Scott has thousands of dollars in damages to his name as New York City authorities ‘begin looking for him’.

For those unversed, the damaged are in connection to a brawl with an unidentified man who was allegedly assaulted by the rapper.

It comes a few hours after New York City Police Department responded to complaints that a sound engineer was punched in the face, at club Nebula, following a heated verbal altercation that wound up turning physical.

The news has been brought to light by the New York Post.

TMZ later offered more detailed insights and speculated damages in the range of $12,000.

Shortly after the news started grabbing headlines, Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, turned to People and added, “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Even talent booker Dorian Harrington, responsible for booking Toliver as the host chimed in to say, “This is a total misunderstanding, and what I saw on stage doesn't reflect what I read in the news.”

“The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully.”

managing partner of Club Nebula echoed similar sentiments and added, “This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Ali Wong breaks stereotypes by branding ex-husband Justin Hakuta ‘best friend’

Ali Wong breaks stereotypes by branding ex-husband Justin Hakuta ‘best friend’
The Weeknd slams article about alleged toxicity on his upcoming show ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd slams article about alleged toxicity on his upcoming show ‘The Idol’
Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’

Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t told Prince Andrew will move into Frogmore

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t told Prince Andrew will move into Frogmore
Lil Yatchy grills Drake on 'old' age, leaves TikTok in splits

Lil Yatchy grills Drake on 'old' age, leaves TikTok in splits
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’

Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’
King Charles decided to evict Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next day of ‘Spare’ release

King Charles decided to evict Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next day of ‘Spare’ release
Ed Sheeran unveils ‘honest’ album inspired by wife Cherry Seaborn’s tumor

Ed Sheeran unveils ‘honest’ album inspired by wife Cherry Seaborn’s tumor
King Charles ‘provoked’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions to evict them

King Charles ‘provoked’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions to evict them
'Royal family wants to cut Harry and Meghan out of picture'

'Royal family wants to cut Harry and Meghan out of picture'