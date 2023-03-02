 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal reacts to Sarah Michelle's Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal reacts to Sarah Michelles Instagram post
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal reacts to Sarah Michelle's Instagram post

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal shared his reaction on Sarah Michelle Gellar's Instagram post that featured an old throwback photo Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Pascal, 47, shared his thoughts when he learned about Gellar's Instagram post while attending The Mandalorian's season 3 Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.

The actor, who appeared in one single episode with the actress as fellow freshman Eddie in season 4 of the hit supernatural series, spared a moment to properly admire and acknowledge his kindhearted costar.

"What I just found out — which I am very excited about, and I can't wait to get my phone back so that I can look it up myself — is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me," he told Access Hollywood.

"I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was, she was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time."

The interviewer then showed Pascal a collection of photos of his younger self from the episode, which he held up to the camera.

"This is Eddie and the episode is 'The Freshman.' It's the season 4 premiere. It was a super big deal," he said.

"I hang out with her for a little bit and, as soon as she says goodbye to me…"

Spoiler: The actor was refering to the series in which he turned into a vampire shortly after the pair go their separate ways and ends up getting killed by his new college friend.

Pascal is currently performinng Joel on HBO's The Last of Us, which is a series adaptation of popular platystation video game.

The Mandalorian star has become new internet crush for his iconic role and stellar performance in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us series season 1 is running for 9 episodes, with its first episode debuted on January 15, 2023, while the final instalment will air on March 13, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber drops PDA-filled snaps on Justin Bieber’s birthday, Selena Gomez fans react

Hailey Bieber drops PDA-filled snaps on Justin Bieber’s birthday, Selena Gomez fans react

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘possibly’ ditch Coronation after eviction

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘possibly’ ditch Coronation after eviction
Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages

Travis Scott ‘being sought’ by police after $12,000 in damages
Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Travis Barker finger injury forces Blink-182 to postpone Latin American tour

Ali Wong breaks stereotypes by branding ex-husband Justin Hakuta ‘best friend’

Ali Wong breaks stereotypes by branding ex-husband Justin Hakuta ‘best friend’
The Weeknd slams article about alleged toxicity on his upcoming show ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd slams article about alleged toxicity on his upcoming show ‘The Idol’
Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’

Chrissy Teigen melts hearts with adorable new family click, shares ‘next goal’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t told Prince Andrew will move into Frogmore

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle weren’t told Prince Andrew will move into Frogmore
Lil Yatchy grills Drake on 'old' age, leaves TikTok in splits

Lil Yatchy grills Drake on 'old' age, leaves TikTok in splits
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ trailer unveils Jude Law as Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell
Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’

Jena Malone talks of getting assaulted on set of ‘Hunger Games’
King Charles decided to evict Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next day of ‘Spare’ release

King Charles decided to evict Prince Harry, Meghan Markle next day of ‘Spare’ release