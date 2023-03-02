'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal reacts to Sarah Michelle's Instagram post

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal shared his reaction on Sarah Michelle Gellar's Instagram post that featured an old throwback photo Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Pascal, 47, shared his thoughts when he learned about Gellar's Instagram post while attending The Mandalorian's season 3 Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday.

The actor, who appeared in one single episode with the actress as fellow freshman Eddie in season 4 of the hit supernatural series, spared a moment to properly admire and acknowledge his kindhearted costar.

"What I just found out — which I am very excited about, and I can't wait to get my phone back so that I can look it up myself — is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me," he told Access Hollywood.

"I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was, she was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time."

The interviewer then showed Pascal a collection of photos of his younger self from the episode, which he held up to the camera.

"This is Eddie and the episode is 'The Freshman.' It's the season 4 premiere. It was a super big deal," he said.

"I hang out with her for a little bit and, as soon as she says goodbye to me…"

Spoiler: The actor was refering to the series in which he turned into a vampire shortly after the pair go their separate ways and ends up getting killed by his new college friend.

Pascal is currently performinng Joel on HBO's The Last of Us, which is a series adaptation of popular platystation video game.

The Mandalorian star has become new internet crush for his iconic role and stellar performance in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us series season 1 is running for 9 episodes, with its first episode debuted on January 15, 2023, while the final instalment will air on March 13, 2023.